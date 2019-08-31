Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,945 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,573,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,655,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $554,663,000 after buying an additional 252,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,636,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $553,244,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $508,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,777 shares of company stock worth $2,760,286. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

