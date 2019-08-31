Synovus Financial Corp Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 83,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.76. 1,362,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $299.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

