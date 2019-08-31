Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 703.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 856,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $811.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

