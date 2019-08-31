Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.25. 46,969,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,428,744. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

