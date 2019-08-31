Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Trading Up 7.6%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.08, approximately 2,835,131 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,251,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLRD shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $275.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.22 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth $12,505,000. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 112.8% during the second quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 980,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth $9,923,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

