Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Up 5.4%

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.24, 228,322 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 335,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLND. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Talend’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,994,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,442,000 after acquiring an additional 493,506 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,379,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,716 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Talend by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Talend by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 246,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Talend by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 251,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

