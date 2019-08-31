Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.65. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CEO Steven B. Tanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

