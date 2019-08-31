Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $36.12. 3,490,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,083. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

