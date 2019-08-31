Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) is RR Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 12.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Targa Resources worth $108,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 44.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 321,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 309.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,445,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,942.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 3,490,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.76. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

