TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,286,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $705,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,047.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 124.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 308,138 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 413.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 118,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,758. The company has a market cap of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

