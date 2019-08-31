Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Price Target to $19.00

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Designer Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on Designer Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Designer Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DBI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Designer Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Designer Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

In other Designer Brands news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

