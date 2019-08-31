TERA Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $683,511.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01340884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021685 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

