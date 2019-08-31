Terracoin (TRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a market cap of $798,778.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,619.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.83 or 0.02859274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00676825 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000519 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

