Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after purchasing an additional 132,226 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,154,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,206,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,071,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. 2,456,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

