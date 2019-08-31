Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,171 Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 867,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 108,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $4,702,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

