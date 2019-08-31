Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,255 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $103.65 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

