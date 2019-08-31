Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $550,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Henry Schein by 41.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,156,000 after buying an additional 268,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,953.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 855,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,494,785.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,035.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.