Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,786 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 259.2% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,329,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,072,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,237,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,732 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 30,917,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,767,948. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

