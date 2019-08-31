Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $91.48. 724,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,727. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

