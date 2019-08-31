Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,434 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA grew its holdings in Fastenal by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 3,803,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,476 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,660 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fastenal by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,347 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6,744.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,581,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,789 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,483. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

