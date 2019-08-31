Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 59,195 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,195 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 109,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 3,961,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,393. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $27,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $86,055.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $271,920. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

