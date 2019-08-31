Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 863,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $65.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $218,580.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,851.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.73 per share, with a total value of $357,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

