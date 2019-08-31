TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $16.80 Average PT from Analysts

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 724,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 866,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 665,380 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,261,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 909,573 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

