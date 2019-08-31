Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of THLEF stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. Thales has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

