THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.55, approximately 170,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 68,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

About THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

