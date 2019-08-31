Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $55,038.00 and approximately $55,903.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00673984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

