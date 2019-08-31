Time New Bank Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $169,975.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, C2CX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00222348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01344752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091626 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Hotbit, C2CX, OKEx, CoinBene, Binance, Ethfinex, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

