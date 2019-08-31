TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in TiVo were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIVO. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in TiVo by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TiVo by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TiVo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TiVo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 192,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TiVo by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of TiVo stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,114. The company has a market capitalization of $944.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.48 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. TiVo’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

