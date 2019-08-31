Tokenomy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $157,590.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, CoinBene, IDEX and LATOKEN. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $157,590.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, LBank, Tokenomy, Indodax, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

