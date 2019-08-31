TokenStars Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (TEAM)

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. TokenStars has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenStars has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenStars token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenStars alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015314 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TokenStars Profile

TokenStars (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenStars’ official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.