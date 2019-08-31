Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Receives $36.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.45.

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,078,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,837,000 after purchasing an additional 673,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,386,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,611,000 after acquiring an additional 205,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

TOL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

