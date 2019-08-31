TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post sales of $409.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.80 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $254.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $112,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $34,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $309,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,128,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 512,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $17.64. 452,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of 220.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.