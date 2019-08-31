Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,332,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,557,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

