TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,373,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,789,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 354.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

