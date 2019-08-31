Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $787,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $511.34. 478,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,663. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

