Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,416 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other Owens-Illinois news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

