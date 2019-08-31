Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.