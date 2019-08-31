Tripio (TRIO) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Tripio has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $3.57 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00222702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.01346229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

