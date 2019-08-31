Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

TPVG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 367,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,455. The firm has a market cap of $414.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

