Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Truegame has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $289,496.00 and approximately $45,521.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.