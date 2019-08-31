TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.16 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $764,472.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 52,336,511,037 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

