U and I Group (LON:UAI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

LON:UAI opened at GBX 141 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11. The company has a market cap of $176.86 million and a P/E ratio of 37.11. U and I Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.51.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

