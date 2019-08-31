Ubiq Market Capitalization Reaches $3.97 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $1,043.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

