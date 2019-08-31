Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up to $330.38

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $323.26, but opened at $330.38. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $337.45, with a volume of 3,014,205 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

