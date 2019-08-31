Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.86-12.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.321-7.523 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.86-12.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $99.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,822,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,901. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.48.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

