Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

UCTT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,888. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $454.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 14.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.