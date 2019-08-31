UltraNote Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (XUN)

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One UltraNote Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. UltraNote Coin has a market cap of $12,390.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UltraNote Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UltraNote Coin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00702226 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004288 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000709 BTC.

UltraNote Coin Profile

XUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 19,271,379,300 coins and its circulating supply is 377,212,461 coins. UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin. UltraNote Coin’s official website is ultranote.org. The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UltraNote Coin

UltraNote Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraNote Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltraNote Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UltraNote Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltraNote Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.