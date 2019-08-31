Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $128,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

UNP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

