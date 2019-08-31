United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,631. United Continental has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

