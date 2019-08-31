United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $118.66. 2,039,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,821. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after acquiring an additional 369,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after acquiring an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.